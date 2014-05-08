Lebanon's Blom Bank posts Q1 profit of $112 mln
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
NAIROBI May 8 Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank's pretax profit rose 20 percent to 2.07 billion shillings ($23.78 million) in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2013, helped by growth in net interest income.
The bank's net interest income - total interest minus interest expenses - rose to 3.01 billion shillings from 2.48 billion shillings, helped by increased lending to customers.
Net loans and advances to customers rose 27 percent to 114.97 billion shillings.
Diamond Trust Bank's first-quarter earnings per share increased to 5.48 shillings from 5.22 shillings in the same period last year.
The bank, which also has operations in Mauritius, Tanzania and Rwanda, joins Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank in reporting growth in their first quarter pretax profits. ($1 = 87.0500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage: