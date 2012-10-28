Oct 28 Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation:
* remains open for operation on October 29
* says has business continuity plan in place, to provide
processing and
settlement on Monday and throughout the week
* says deadlines for clearing fund, settlement and other
processes will be
as usual
* says all other services will proceed normally, with the
exception of
securities certificate processing services
* says all certificate-based services - deposits , withdrawals,
envelope
and New York window services - will be suspended beginning on
Monday