Oct 28 Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation: * remains open for operation on October 29 * says has business continuity plan in place, to provide processing and

settlement on Monday and throughout the week * says deadlines for clearing fund, settlement and other processes will be

as usual * says all other services will proceed normally, with the exception of

securities certificate processing services * says all certificate-based services - deposits , withdrawals, envelope

and New York window services - will be suspended beginning on Monday