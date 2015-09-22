Sept 22 Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC),
a post-trade financial services company, named Mark Wetjen as
managing director.
Wetjen was previously a commissioner on the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), including a five-month stint
as acting chairman.
At the CFTC, Wetjen played a key role in implementing the
2010 Dodd-Frank law overhauling financial regulation.
Wetjen will lead DTCC's global public policy function and
related business and legal activities, the company said.
DTCC acts as a specialized warehouse that collects trillions
of dollars worth of swaps trades, shares it with regulators, and
disseminates aggregated data to the public.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)