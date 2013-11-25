By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 25 The Depository Trust & Clearing
Corp (DTCC), which processes all U.S. stock transactions, said
on Monday it will roll out a market-wide tool to help limit the
fallout from trading errors.
Around 170 firms that are clearing members of the DTCC's
National Securities Clearing Corp (NSCC) unit will be able to
use the Internet-based tool to track the risk exposure
associated with their own trading positions, and of the firms
that clear through them.
The tool will track all broker-to-broker trades in stocks,
corporate and municipal bonds, and unit investment trust
instruments, across all markets almost immediately after they
are made. It will generate alerts as pre-set position limits are
approached and when they are breached.
"We see all executions across the fragmented marketplace. So
whether it's all on the exchanges or ATSs (alternative trading
systems), when it comes into us, we are the only place where
there's an aggregated view of that," said Tom Sakaris, a
managing director at the DTCC.
The call for new ways to better manage the risks of
near-light-speed electronic trading surfaced last year after a
series of technical snafus rattled the markets. The problems
cost trading firms hundreds of millions of dollars and nearly
sank one of the largest U.S. market makers, Knight Capital
Group.
Following the incident at Knight, which was later bought by
a rival firm and is now a part of KCG Holdings, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission formed a working group to
explore ways to make the markets more resilient.
The DTCC, which is owned by its members, including banks and
brokerages, was a part of the group, along with exchanges and
other market participants. The limit monitoring tool was one of
ideas that surfaced, Sakaris said.
He added, however, that the tool is in addition to, and not
meant to replace, other risk management products in the market.
KILL SWITCHES
Separately, exchanges are working on creating so-called
"kill switches" that could cut a trading firm off if, for
instance, its trading algorithms seem to have experienced a
glitch and are flooding the market with unintentional orders.
In Knight's case, a software bug led to the firm to
unintentionally trade around 400 million shares over 45 minutes
and acquire a position of several billion dollars that it had to
quickly unload at a loss, costing the firm its independence.
Knight's errant orders all went to the New York Stock
Exchange, which is now a part of IntercontinentalExchange Group
, and the exchange alerted the company that something
seemed to be wrong, but there was no protocol in place to cut
off the flow.
Had the errant orders gone to a wider array of markets -
there are 13 U.S. stock exchanges and 45 ATSs - it might have
been much more difficult to catch, and the result much worse,
because the exchanges and ATSs only see what is happening on
their own platforms, said one exchange executive. The DTCC tool
monitors all markets.
"That to me is a critical piece of the overall picture
because it's the only piece that gives the broker an
independent, centralized view of their activity across the
entire market ... it's a huge step forward," said the exchange
executive, who was not cleared to speak with the media.
UNIQUE IDENTIFIERS
DTCC clearing member firms can enter unique identifiers into
the tool for themselves and the firms that clear through them.
Each identifier will have a risk limit, decided on by the
member firm, showing how large of a trading position the
associated firm can handle. The tool will send early warning
alerts to the firms when a position is halfway to its limit, and
then at 70 percent, and 90 percent. Another alert will be sent
if the limit is breached.
Once an alert has been received, it is up to the member firm
to decide if its client should continue to trade or not. If the
member firm decides it no longer wants to act for the trading
firm, it would have to communicate that to the exchanges and/or
other trading platforms where the trades are happening, and the
firm's trading could be shut down.
The trading limits are based on the net-notional value for
trading activity of the member firms' clients and for their own
trading desks.
On Monday, the NSCC rolled out the tool to its members to
establish risk entities and associated limits. In December, the
NSCC will begin providing its members with end-of-day reports to
help them better align their pre-set limits with current trading
activity. And in January, the tool will be operating, pending
regulatory approval.