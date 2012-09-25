Sept 25 DTE Energy Co on Tuesday sold $200 million of 2012 junior subordinated debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $150 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DTE ENERGY CO AMT $200 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2062 TYPE JR DEBS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/1/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BB-PLUS CALLABLE 12/1/2017