* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation shareholders approve proposed merger
Nov 28 DTE Energy Co (DTE.N) on Monday sold
$280 million of junior subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $150 million.
Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DTE ENERGY CO AMT $280 MLN COUPON 6.50 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2061 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25.00 FIRST PAY 3/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/7/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
