Feb 16 U.S. utility DTE Energy's fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates on improved performance at its gas utilities and energy trading business.

The Detroit-based company said it sees 2012 operating earnings per share of $3.65 to $3.95, compared with $3.73 per share in 2011.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to DTE fell to $150 million, or 88 cents per share, from $152 million, or 90 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts were expecting 80 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.