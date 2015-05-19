NICE May 19 Ukraine's biggest power producer and major coal miner DTEK will become a coal importer due to difficulties in the domestic mining industry, an executive from the company said on Tuesday.

"In a country like Ukraine which typically produces 75 to 80 million tonnes of coal a year, it's insane to think we're going to turn into an importer, but there are several factors at work here," said John Woodham, head of trading at DTEK SA, speaking at the IHS European coal conference.

Woodham said domestic production was in decline due to a combination of the conflict in the east of the country halting production at some mines, while cuts to subsidies for state mines are triggering closures.

DTEK, part of the business empire of Ukrainian tycoon Rinat Akhmetov, accounts for about 29 percent of the country's thermal power generation and controls about 46 percent of Ukraine's coal production.

"I think we will probably be an importer of coal as crazy as that sounds, probably not steam coal, probably we'll step into the steam coal market to top up some of our inventories because our inventories are very low on steam coal, but definitely on the anthracite low vol markets DTEK is going to be a net importer of coal for the foreseeable future," Woodham said.

Ukraine produces around 80 million tonnes of coal annually, although last year production fell to around 65 million tonnes, after the pro-Russian separatist conflict disrupted mining operations in the country's east.

Until recently, Ukraine has generated around 40 percent of the country's power needs with domestic coal and the change to becoming an importer may require infrastructure investments.

"If this is indeed the case, huge investments are needed in the import infrastructure and reconfiguring boilers to accommodate a wider spectrum of coal specifications," said Tom Kearney, director of coal industry advisory T.M. Kearney & Co.

"This would be a perfect opportunity for the EU to play an active role in taking the first steps towards consolidating the country's energy security situation."

Ukraine needs around 28 million tonnes of coal for power generation each year, Kearney added. (Editing by Mark Potter)