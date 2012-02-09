* Few investors considering resolution of debt crisis
* Break up may hit Asia office rents, Europe capital values
LONDON Feb 9 Businesses and investors
globally are preparing for a break up of the debt-riddled euro
zone in 2012, leading many to put their expansion plans on hold
and shoring up safe-haven demand for top quality real estate,
property consultancy DTZ said on Thursday.
DTZ said in its annual Global Outlook for 2012 that few were
considering the possibility of the euro zone debt crisis
reaching a resolution, which would boost investor confidence and
encourage corporations to expand or invest their cash reserves.
"Most market participants are considering alternative
scenarios, with most solely focused on the downside, which
assumes a break up of the euro zone ... Few care to focus on the
upside potential," DTZ said in the report.
Concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis have
already affected sentiment in key property markets like London,
which has seen developers struggle to attract tenants for their
skyscraper projects and some top quality office and retail
properties sell for high prices.
Property investors like Grainger, hedge funds and
multinational corporations are among parties who have said they
are bracing for a potential break up of the euro zone which
could see the exit of one or more countries from the
euro.
Forecasting the impact of a euro zone break up, DTZ said
Asia Pacific office rents would be hit temporarily, before
Europe and the United States, due to the region's high
dependency on exports, giving businesses an opportunity to take
advantage of the short term decline in rents.
It also said the break up would impact capital values in
European property markets severely, particularly in countries
expected to leave the euro zone. The European industrial sector
would be worst hit, offering investors opportunities near the
end of the period, DTZ said.
In contrast, the company said capital values in the United
States would rise due to the projected tightening of U.S.
government bond yields which would steer investors towards prime
property assets that offered higher income returns.