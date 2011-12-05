* Deal comes after shareholder pulls out of DTZ purchase
* Acquisition expected to be marginally earnings accretive
* Expands UGL's services platform; opportunities in Asia
By Eriko Amaha
Dec 5 Australian infrastructure firm UGL
Ltd on Monday bought UK consultancy DTZ Holdings
for 77.5 million pounds ($121 million), in a move to
expand its corporate property services and capture growth in
China.
The deal would give UGL combined annual revenues of A$5.1
billion ($5.2 billion) and was expected to be marginally
earnings per share accretive from fiscal year 2012, UGL said.
Shares of UGL fluctuated and were down 0.5 percent in late
morning trade on Monday, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the
benchmark S&P/ASX 200.
Richard Leupen, UGL managing director and CEO, said demand
for managing offices and facilities from global players is on
the rise.
"A lot of Chinese companies are now establishing in the West
and Europe, in America and visa versa," he told Reuters. "With
this transaction, we have probably one of the best connections
globally than anyone between the Americas, Europe and Asia."
UGL, a broad-based infrastructure firm engaged in
manufacturing and outsourcing, manages everything from shopping
malls to hospitals and schools and offers property services such
as corporate leasing, cleaning and energy management.
UGL has made several acquisitions in the last decade,
including the purchase of Singaporean real estate services
company Premas in 2005. With the acquisition of DTZ, UGL's
property services business represents 37 percent of combined
revenue.
"It was one of the few ways we could see to build out a
global platform that was capable of taking on major players,"
Leupen said. "Organic growth would be too slow. This acquisition
provides a change to accelerate that growth."
DTZ was placed into administration in the UK before the
acquisition. A previous bid by majority shareholder Saint George
Participations, in concert with the real estate arm of French
bank BNP Paribas, collapsed in October due to the euro
zone financial turmoil.
Shares in DTZ collapsed last month after Saint George pulled
out and after DTZ said equity in its business was worth little
or nothing due to its high level of debt.