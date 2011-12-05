* Deal comes after shareholder pulls out of DTZ purchase

* Acquisition expected to be marginally earnings accretive

* Expands UGL's services platform; opportunities in Asia

By Eriko Amaha

Dec 5 Australian infrastructure firm UGL Ltd on Monday bought UK consultancy DTZ Holdings for 77.5 million pounds ($121 million), in a move to expand its corporate property services and capture growth in China.

The deal would give UGL combined annual revenues of A$5.1 billion ($5.2 billion) and was expected to be marginally earnings per share accretive from fiscal year 2012, UGL said.

Shares of UGL fluctuated and were down 0.5 percent in late morning trade on Monday, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200.

Richard Leupen, UGL managing director and CEO, said demand for managing offices and facilities from global players is on the rise.

"A lot of Chinese companies are now establishing in the West and Europe, in America and visa versa," he told Reuters. "With this transaction, we have probably one of the best connections globally than anyone between the Americas, Europe and Asia."

UGL, a broad-based infrastructure firm engaged in manufacturing and outsourcing, manages everything from shopping malls to hospitals and schools and offers property services such as corporate leasing, cleaning and energy management.

UGL has made several acquisitions in the last decade, including the purchase of Singaporean real estate services company Premas in 2005. With the acquisition of DTZ, UGL's property services business represents 37 percent of combined revenue.

"It was one of the few ways we could see to build out a global platform that was capable of taking on major players," Leupen said. "Organic growth would be too slow. This acquisition provides a change to accelerate that growth."

DTZ was placed into administration in the UK before the acquisition. A previous bid by majority shareholder Saint George Participations, in concert with the real estate arm of French bank BNP Paribas, collapsed in October due to the euro zone financial turmoil.

Shares in DTZ collapsed last month after Saint George pulled out and after DTZ said equity in its business was worth little or nothing due to its high level of debt.