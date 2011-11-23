BRIEF-E*Trade Financial reports monthly activity for May 2017
MELBOURNE Nov 23 Australian contractor UGL Ltd has yet to make a firm offer for British property consultant DTZ, the Australian contractor said on Wednesday, denying a Hong Kong media report that a sale of DTZ had been agreed.
"UGL advises that the report is incorrect as no firm ofer has been made by UGL for DTZ," it said in a statement to the Australian securities exchange.
UGL reiterated it will decide whether it plans to make a firm offer for DTZ by Dec. 6. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
