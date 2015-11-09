* Breen joined in February, named interim CEO in October
* Succeeds company veteran Ellen Kullman
* Investor Nelson Peltz will welcome move - analysts
Nov 9 DuPont 's interim Chief Executive
Edward Breen will keep his job permanently, setting the stage
for the executive best known for the turnaround and breakup of
Tyco International Plc to complete a wider overhaul of
the chemicals and seed producer.
Breen's appointment after less than a year with DuPont was
announced on Monday and follows the October resignation of his
predecessor, company veteran Ellen Kullman, and intense pressure
for change from activist shareholder Nelson Peltz.
"Breen's appointment will likely be seen as a sign that
DuPont's board of directors is considering more radical steps
than it did prior to Ellen Kullman's departure," said SunTrust
Robinson Humphrey analyst James Sheehan.
Unlike Kullman, who was with DuPont for nearly three decades
and had been CEO since 2009, Breen is a newcomer. As Tyco's CEO
from 2002 to 2012, he split into six companies the sprawling
conglomerate that was beset by scandal and strategic flipflops.
Analysts say Peltz and other investors are likely to welcome
Breen's appointment.
Peltz's office was not immediately available for comment.
As interim CEO, Breen had already started planning changes
at DuPont. The company said last week it would consolidate some
businesses within two units - one that makes nylon and polyester
and another that makes materials such as Kevlar, a synthetic
fiber used in body armor.
Breen has also said DuPont is in talks with rivals about its
agriculture business. Media reports have predicted a possible
deal with either Syngenta AG or Dow Chemical Co
.
DuPont, which has faced sliding sales for nearly two years,
has been looking to save about $1.6 billion annually by 2017.
Breen has said he will revisit the company's budget allocation.
"We expect further cost cutting ... DuPont might consider $2
billion of additional cost takeout, bringing it closer in line
with Peltz's vision for the company," Sheehan said.
Under Kullman, DuPont successfully fended off an attempt by
Peltz's Trian Fund Management to land board seats this year.
But Peltz is considering a second attempt to get board
seats, people familiar with his thinking told Reuters a day
after Kullman's departure.
Peltz has urged DuPont, officially known as E I du Pont de
Nemours and Co, to separate its volatile materials businesses
from more stable areas.
DuPont shares, which hit a 17-year peak in March, had
dropped by nearly a third from that level just before Kullman's
exit, but have made up some of their losses since.
The stock was up slightly at $66.27 in early afternoon
trading on Monday.
