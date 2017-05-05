SAO PAULO May 5 The planned merger of Dow
Chemical Co and DuPont received a recommendation
for a conditional approval by Cade, Brazil's antitrust
regulator, after a finding that proposed asset sales would be
enough to address competitive concerns, the regulator said in an
emailed statement on Friday.
Following the review by the office of Cade's superintendent,
the regulator's board will vote on the $130 billion merger
between the U.S. chemical giants, which clinched approval from
the European Union in March after they agreed to sell
substantial assets.
On Tuesday, China conditionally approved the deal, which is
also pending regulatory approval in the United States, Australia
and Canada.
In addition to DuPont selling part of its global insecticide
and herbicide business and Dow selling its acid co-polymer and
ionomers business, the superintendent's office at Cade said Dow
had offered to sell much of its corn seed business in Brazil.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by
Phil Berlowitz)