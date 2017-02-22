BRIEF-Beni Stabili adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds due 2021
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
BRUSSELS Feb 22 EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the $130 billion merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after the companies made minor changes to their concessions.
Earlier this month, the two U.S. companies offered to sell a portion of portion of DuPont's crop protection business and related research and development, as well as Dow's acid copolymers and ionomers business.
The companies fine-tuned their proposal after the European Commission received feedback from rivals and customers last week.
The EU competition enforcer will not seek third parties' views to the changes, a clear sign that it will approve the deal, one of the people said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
BANGKOK, May 29 Thailand's central bank remains worried about a strong baht and short-term capital inflows, the governor said on Monday, as the currency traded near its highest against the dollar in more than 22 months.