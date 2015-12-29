Dec 29 Chemical maker DuPont Co said it
will cut 1,700 jobs in Delaware, as part of a plan to reduce its
workforce by 10 percent before its proposed merger with Dow
Chemical Co.
The job cuts will be in the beginning of 2016, DuPont Chief
Executive Ed Breen said in a letter to the company's employees
on Tuesday.
The company said on Dec. 11 it planned to slash about 10
percent of its workforce of about 63,000 and take a pretax
charge of $780 million.
The combined specialty products business of the two
companies will be headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware after
the merger, Breen said in the letter.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)