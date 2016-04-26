April 25 Chemicals and seed producer DuPont
reported a 5.5 percent fall in first-quarter sales,
mainly due to the strong dollar.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $ 1.23
billion, or $1.39 per share, in the first quarter, from $1.03
billion, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $7.41 billion from $7.84 billion.
DuPont and Dow Chemical Co agreed to merge in an
all-stock deal in December in a first step toward breaking up
into three separate businesses focused on agriculture, material
science and specialty products.
(Reporting by Subrat Pantnaik and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)