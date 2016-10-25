Oct 25 Chemicals and seeds producer DuPont's
quarterly profit was nearly wiped off after the company
took charges related to employee severance and asset
write-downs.
DuPont posted net income attributable to shareholders of $2
million, or breakeven per share, in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30 compared with $235 million, or 26 cents per share, a
year earlier.
The company recorded a net charge of $172 million, including
a write-down of some intangible assets.
DuPont's net sales rose marginally to $4.92 billion.
DuPont's $130 billion mega-merger with Dow Chemical Co
is being scrutinized by regulators around the world,
with EU antitrust regulators resuming their investigation of the
merger this month after halting it in early September.
