DUBAI Feb 14 Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported on Sunday a 10.1 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic monopoly in 2007, had reported declining profits in the preceding four quarters according to Reuters data.

Du made a net profit of 461.0 million dirhams ($125.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 512.7 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, according to Reuters' calculations based on previous financial statements.

Beltone Financial forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 584.5 million dirhams.

Du's annual profit for 2015 was 1.94 billion dirhams, down from 2.11 billion dirhams in 2014, according to a bourse statement.

The firm's 2015 annual revenue was 12.34 billion dirhams. This compares with 12.24 billion dirhams a year ago. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)