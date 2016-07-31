DUBAI, July 31 Du, the United Arab
Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, extended its earnings slump as
it reported an 11.3 percent fall in its second-quarter net
profit on Sunday.
The firm, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic
monopoly in 2007, had reported declining profits in the
preceding six quarters, according to Reuters data.
Du made a net profit of 445.4 million dirhams ($121.3
million) in the three months to June 30, down from 502.0 million
dirhams in the year-earlier period.
Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain forecast du would
make a quarterly profit of 433.8 million dirhams and 487.1
million dirhams, respectively.
Second-quarter revenue was 3.07 billion dirhams, mostly
steady versus the 3.09 billion dirhams recorded in the
corresponding year-ago period.
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Himani Sarkar)