* Need to regain lost ground in prepaid market - CEO
* Q2 profit 445.4 mln dhs, down 11.3 pct y-o-y
* Seventh successive quarter of falling profit
* Revenue flat despite higher data usage, revenue
(Recasts, adds detail, context)
By David French
DUBAI, July 31 Du needs to regain
momentum in the prepaid mobile market if it is to counteract
higher government taxes and halt an earnings slump, the chief
executive of the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator
said on Sunday.
Osman Sultan's remarks came after the company reported an
11.3 percent fall in its second-quarter net profit to 445.4
million dirhams ($121.3 million), its seventh successive quarter
of declining earnings.
The drop sent its shares down 2.9 percent at 0840 GMT.
Its results have been under pressure since late 2014, with
the growth of the mobile market unable to keep up with an
increase in the royalty - or tax - paid to the government, which
has increased steadily since 2012.
A campaign to remove unregistered SIM cards by the UAE
government forced du to cancel more than 10 percent of
subscribers in the first quarter of 2015, including a number of
heavy-using customers, which du was still recovering from,
Sultan said on a conference call with reporters.
"We will have to look at our prepaid market and regain
momentum. We are seeing some signs that certain indicators are
moving in the right direction and I hope these will remain
sustainable," he said.
"I cannot say we will start to see this in the first quarter
or the fourth quarter, but we are on the right track to regain
the traction again."
Prepaid mobile phones are more widely used by low-income
workers, and this job segment has been pressured across the Gulf
as state spending on construction projects has been trimmed in
the wake of lower oil prices, forcing such schemes and wages to
employees to be delayed.
In total, mobile revenue fell 2.8 percent year on year in
the second quarter to 2.17 billion dirhams, despite a 4.5
percent increase in data revenue.
Like telecom operators around the world, du was working on
ensuring the growth in data services -- consumption jumped 46
percent on the same quarter of 2015 -- was better reflected in
its earnings, Sultan said.
Overall revenue was flat at 3.07 billion dirhams, but the
higher royalty payment meant net profit after taxes declined in
the three months to June 30.
Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain forecast du would
make a quarterly profit of 433.8 million dirhams and 487.1
million dirhams, respectively.
Sultan said the operator had not yet been told at what level
royalties would be set at for 2017.
Du's chairman, Ahmed bin Byat, said in February that he
expected them to be unchanged from this year's 15 percent of
regulated revenue - which excludes the likes of handset sales -
and 30 percent of regulated profit.
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Adrian Croft)