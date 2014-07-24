DUBAI, July 24 Du, the United Arab
Emirates' second biggest telecommunications operator, reported a
15.6 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, beating
analysts' estimates.
The firm, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic
monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 547.7 million dirhams
($149.1 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 473.9
million dirhams in the year-earlier period.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast du would
make a quarterly profit of 498.8 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)