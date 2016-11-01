DUBAI Nov 1 Du, the United Arab
Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported a 6.7 percent fall in
third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, extending an earnings
slump.
The firm had reported declining profits in the preceding
seven quarters, according to Reuters data. Chief Executive Osman
Sultan said in July the firm needed to regain momentum in the
prepaid mobile market if it was to counteract the impact of
higher government taxes.
Du, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic monopoly
in 2007, made a net profit of 457.2 million UAE dirhams in the
three months to Sept. 30, down from 489.8 million dirhams in the
year-earlier period.
Three analysts on average forecast du would make a quarterly
profit of 435.2 million dirhams.
Third-quarter revenue was 3.14 billion dirhams. This
compares with 3.05 billion dirhams a year ago.
