* Has cash to sustain dividend payout - CEO
* Payout will be despite lower profits in 2016
* Earnings growth down for 8 quarters; Q3 6.6 pct lower
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI, Nov 1 Du, the United Arab
Emirates' second biggest telecoms network operator, does not
expect a fall in its net profit this year caused by higher taxes
to affect its ability to pay a dividend, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
Osman Sultan's comments came after the company reported a
6.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 457.2 million
dirhams ($124.5 million), a fall in earnings for the eighth
successive quarter.
"The situation in terms of cash in the company is healthy
and can sustain the dividend," Sultan said on a conference call
with reporters.
Du, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic monopoly in 2007,
raised its 2015 dividend to 0.43 dirhams per share. The firm's
half-year payout for 2016, announced in July, was maintained at
0.13 dirhams but did not include a 0.1 dirham special dividend
which was paid last year.
When asked for further clarity, Sultan said in an email to
Reuters, "The dividend policy is ultimately a decision for the
board, who will continue to take into consideration current and
expected business performance and future growth plans in their
review."
Sultan said the payouts would be sustained even though its
full-year profit growth was unlikely to offset an increase in
royalty payments due to the UAE government. Du made a net profit
last year of 1.94 billion dirhams.
Results have been under pressure since late 2014, with the
pace of growth in the mobile market unable to keep up with the
rise in the rate of royalties paid to the government, which have
increased steadily since 2012.
For 2016 du will pay 15 percent of its regulated service
revenues, which excludes phone sales, and 30 percent of its
profits from regulated services, in royalties. These tax rates
are up from 12.5 and 30 percent respectively in 2015.
The royalty payment in the third quarter was 537.9 million
dirhams, up from 481.9 million dirhams in the prior-year period.
Revenues were up 2.9 percent at 3.14 billion dirhams.
A campaign to remove unregistered SIM cards by the UAE
government also continues to affect the company's subscriber
base, Sultan said, adding that though a decline in prepaid
subscribers was not getting worse, pressure on that segment
would continue.
"We are seeing a kind of stagnation in the decline," he
said.
Prepaid, or pay-as-you-go, connections are more widely used
by low-income workers, who have been hit by reduced state
spending across the Gulf in the wake of lower oil prices,
particularly on construction projects.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
