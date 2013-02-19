BRIEF-Charm Engineering signs contract worth 11.73 bln won
* Says it signed 11.73 billion won contract with Chengdu CEC Panda Display Technology Co Ltd, to provide FPD equipment
DUBAI Feb 19 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co : * Dubai's du Q4 net profit before royalty 852 million dirhams versus
497 million dirhams a year earlier - statement * Du Q4 like for like revenues 2.74 billion dirhams, up 13.6 percent over
year-ago period * Du Q4 net profit after royalty 994 million dirhams * Du proposes cash dividend of 30 fils per share
* Says it signed 11.73 billion won contract with Chengdu CEC Panda Display Technology Co Ltd, to provide FPD equipment
MANILA, June 1 Ten Philippines soldiers were killed and eight wounded by friendly fire in a military air strike during efforts to take back a city occupied by Islamist militants, the defence minister said on Thursday.