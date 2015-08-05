DUBAI Aug 5 Du, the United Arab
Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported an 8 percent fall in
second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with analyst
estimates.
The firm, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic
monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 502 million dirhams
($136.7 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 547.7
million dirhams in the year-earlier period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast du would make
a quarterly profit of 500.6 million dirhams.
Second-quarter revenue was 3.09 billion dirhams. This
compares with 3.02 billion dirhams a year ago.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)