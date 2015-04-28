April 28 Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported a 0.6 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' estimates.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 487.1 million dirhams ($132.6 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 490.3 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 564.7 million dirhams.

First-quarter revenue was 3.05 billion dirhams. This compares with 2.96 billion dirhams a year ago.

