April 28 Du, the United Arab Emirates'
No.2 telecom operator, reported a 0.6 percent fall in
first-quarter profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' estimates.
The firm, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic
monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 487.1 million dirhams
($132.6 million) in the three months to March 31, down from
490.3 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast du
would make a quarterly profit of 564.7 million dirhams.
First-quarter revenue was 3.05 billion dirhams. This
compares with 2.96 billion dirhams a year ago.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)