DUBAI Feb 9 Royalty rates, or taxes, levied on
Dubai-based telecom operator du are likely to remain
unchanged in 2017, the company's chairman said on Tuesday.
The United Arab Emirates finance ministry had previously set
out a five-year timetable for du's royalty - or tax - rates for
2012 to 2016. This steadily increased du's rates until the
company paid the same in percentage terms as former monopoly
Etisalat.
Both companies will pay 15 percent of their regulated
revenue - which excludes the likes of handset sales - and 30
percent of their regulated profit in royalties this year,
leaving a question mark as what will happen from 2017 onwards.
Du is awaiting further instructions, but doesn't expect
royalty rates to change next year, du chairman Ahmad bin Byat
told a conference in Dubai.
