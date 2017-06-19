By Alexander Cornwell
| DUBAI, June 19
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai
Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in
July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft
lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the
matter.
DAE is favouring a bond issuance in the United States, with
a bond roadshow expected to start there early next month, the
sources said.
The proceeds would be put towards the acquisition announced
by DAE in April that will more than double its fleet to 394
aircraft by the end of 2018.
DAE, the aircraft leasing and maintenance company controlled
by the government of Dubai, previously said it would fund the
deal through committed debt financing and internal resources.
It is acquiring AWAS from private equity firm Terra Firma
Capital Partners and the Canadian Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB).
The acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, is expected
to close in the third quarter.
DAE will emerge as one of the world's major aircraft leasors
once the deal completes, growing its fleet from 131 owned,
managed and committed jets to 394 with a total value of over $14
billion. It will have more than 110 airline customers spread
across 55 countries.
AWAS has a fleet of 263 owned, managed and committed narrow
and wide-body aircraft, including a pipeline of 23 new aircraft
on order to be delivered before the end of 2018.
(Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Mark
Potter)