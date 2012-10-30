DUBAI Oct 30 Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport climbed 12.8 percent from a year earlier in September, as a larger flow of European travellers offset a drop in traffic on some Middle Eastern routes due to turmoil in countries such as Syria.

The airport, one of the world's busiest, handled 4.78 million passengers in September, up from 4.24 million in the prior-year period, Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.

Year-to-date traffic grew 13.4 percent to 42.57 million passengers compared to 37.55 million recorded during the corresponding period last year.

Western Europe routes recorded the largest increase in passenger numbers for the month, followed by the Indian subcontinent.

Freight volume totalled 193,261 tonnes in September, an increase of 9.1 per cent over 177,128 tonnes from a year earlier - the highest monthly increase since October 2010.