DUBAI Nov 28 Passenger traffic at Dubai
International Airport climbed 14.3 percent from a year earlier
in October, its second busiest month on record, the airport's
operator said on Wednesday.
The airport, one of the world's busiest, handled 4.92
million passengers in October, Dubai Airports said.
"At this rate we expect to exceed our initial forecast of
56.5 million passengers and should end the year at or around 57
million passengers," Dubai Airports chief executive Paul
Griffiths said in a statement.
Year-to-date traffic grew 13.5 percent from a year earlier
to 47.49 million passengers.
Big increases in travellers from the Gulf, Western Europe
and the Indian subcontinent have more than offset a fall in
traffic on some Middle Eastern routes due to turmoil in
countries such as Syria.
Cargo volume totalled 202,619 tonnes in October, an increase
of 2.4 per cent. Year-to-date volume rose 3.6 percent to 1.88
million tonnes.