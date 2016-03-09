DUBAI, March 9 Departure flights at Dubai's two international airports have been slightly delayed due to bad weather conditions but operations are largely unaffected, the Dubai Airports operator said on Wednesday.

Dubai Airports, which runs Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), said DWC had received two flights diverted from a neighbouring airport as heavy rain and strong winds lashed across the country.

Authorities of Abu Dhabi Airport had earlier suspended flights until further notice for safety reasons. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem, Editing by Sylvia Westall)