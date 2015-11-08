DUBAI Nov 8 Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron
Inc, said on Sunday it did not expect a recovery in the
commercial helicopter market until the first or second quarter
of 2017.
Bell had previously said it saw an improvement some time in
2016. But Patrick Moulay, vice president of global sales and
marketing for the helicopter market, said the outlook was worse
than expected six months ago, given that key customers now
believed that oil and gas prices would remain lower for a longer
period.
He said Bell Helicopter was less affected than other firms
since only 10 to 15 percent of its business relied on the oil
and gas sector.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)