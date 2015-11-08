(adds details, byline)
By Andrea Shalal
DUBAI Nov 8 Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron
Inc, said on Sunday it did not expect a recovery in the
commercial helicopter market until the first or second quarter
of 2017.
Bell and other helicopter makers had previously said they
expected an improvement some time in 2016. But Patrick Moulay,
vice president of global sales and marketing for the helicopter
market, said the outlook was worse than expected six months ago,
given that key customers now believed that oil and gas prices
would remain lower for a longer period.
"We're actually in a tougher spot now than we were six
months ago," Moulay told Reuters in an interview at the Dubai
Airshow. "The entire industry has given up on a recovery in
2016. We don't see (it) now before the first quarter or the
second quarter (of 2017)."
The commercial helicopter market is down about 30 percent
compared to a year earlier, but Moulay said Bell Helicopter
remained less affected than other firms since only 10 to 15
percent of its business relied on the oil and gas sector.
Moulay said the current situation was prompting customers in
some areas, including Angola and Nigeria, to delay decisions on
new contracts, although the work on the deals had been
completed.
Another looming concern was the leasing market, with many
lessors having trouble finding customers for aircraft that they
had ordered and needed to take delivery of soon, he said.
In addition, lessors were also preparing to take back
aircraft after existing leases expired, leading to a large
oversupply in the market.
"It's going to get worse before it gets better," he said.
Moulay said Bell Helicopter had been generally conservative
about sales to leasing companies and did not expect to be hit as
hard as other players in the market. In fact, he said, the
market slowdown actually gave Bell more time to complete
development and certification of its new 525 helicopter.
Certification of the 525 helicopter was now expected in the
summer of 2017 when the overall market is expected to improve as
oil and gas operators resume orders, he said.
Moulay said the company was also benefiting from Gulf demand
for its 407 armed light attack helicopters due to the conflicts
in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
He said the company had just delivered its 48th 407
helicopter to the United Arab Emirates and expected to sell
another 60 to 70 of the helicopters in the region in the next 12
to 15 months.
