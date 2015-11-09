DUBAI Nov 9 A senior Boeing Co.
executive on Monday described the loss of an $80 billion U.S.
bomber contract last month as a "minor setback" and said the
company remained determined to expand its defense business.
"The opportunity to grow BDS remains," Tom Bell, senior vice
president of global sales and marketing for Boeing's defense
business, told Reuters, referring to Boeing's shorthand for its
Defense, Space and Security division.
"The world is looking for ... tried and true products at a
known price with a no-risk acquisition schedule," he said.
Bell, who returned to Boeing five months ago after heading
Rolls Royce Plc's defense unit, said Boeing would
continue to focus on winning future business lines, evolving
existing products to meet customer needs and leveraging its huge
installed base to grow its services business around the world.
Boeing suffered a setback last month when the U.S. Air Force
chose its rival, Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the
stealthy B-2 bomber, to develop and build a new, long-range
strike bomber.
Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp on Friday filed a
formal protest against the decision.
Bell said the decision to protest was "difficult," but
declined to comment further until the U.S. Government
Accountability Office, an arm of Congress that rules on federal
contract protests, has ruled on the matter by Feb. 16, 2016.
"Part of our strategy is to secure future franchises and we
are working hard ... to do that. Like any strategy sometimes
there's a minor setback here or a minor setback there but our
strategy remains undeterred," he said, when asked about the
impact of the bomber contract loss.
Boeing, which also makes helicopters, satellites, the KC-46A
refueling aircraft and P-8A maritime surveillance planes, had
hoped to win the contract since its two fighter lines - the
F/A-18E/F and the F-15 - are nearing the end of production.
Bell said the company saw "plenty of opportunity" to
continue winning new contracts and develop the weapons it
already builds further in the coming years.
He said Boeing was also working to "robustly" expand its
services business, which provides spares, training, maintenance
and upgrades for Boeing aircraft in the United States and
abroad.
Many competitors in the U.S. weapons industry are selling
their services businesses, but Bell said those were largely
focused on information technology services and providing people,
an area in which Boeing had never been significantly engaged.
Boeing already has fixed-price performance-based logistics
contracts to service specific aircraft and components for the
U.S. military and foreign countries. That means it gets a flat
fee for servicing aircraft and ensuring they are ready for
action, while keeping any savings it generates.
The company is seeking to expand such deals and is also in
discussions with six countries about offering a similar service
to manage their entire aircraft fleets. He declined to name the
countries or the potential value of such contracts, but said
Boeing could reach agreement with some in a matter of years.
