DUBAI Nov 7 Boeing expects to announce new industrial partnerships at the Dubai Airshow, executives said at a news conference on Saturday.

The U.S. planemaker also sees "upward pressure" in single-aisle commercial jet production rates.

Rival Airbus recently announced a 20-percent increase in planned production to 60 aircraft a month from 2019.

Boeing currently plans to raise output of its 737 model to 52 a month in 2018. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Nadia Saleem)