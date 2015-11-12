(Recasts, adds quotes, context)
By Tim Hepher and Nadia Saleem
DUBAI Nov 12 The Dubai Airshow ended in a fog
of speculation on Thursday when UAE organisers abandoned plans
to announce a multi-billion-dollar deal that could have reversed
a slump in orders at the Middle East's largest aviation event.
A senior UAE official said the deal would have added 10-15
percent to total deals which he estimated at $39.8 billion, but
denied it involved a keenly awaited French fighter purchase.
He was speaking on the last day of the Nov. 8-12 event, a
day after the UAE's air force chief told Reuters that talks to
buy the French Rafale were in the "final stages".
Word of the hurriedly arranged news conference swept through
the exhibition, sending Western defence executives and
government officials scurrying to join a depleted press corps to
hear what two of them predicted would be a Rafale order.
Major General Abdullah al-Hashimi, executive director of
strategic analysis at the UAE defence ministry, told the news
conference that the deal he had hoped to announce could not be
finalised but was not a combat jet deal.
"It's too sad that we couldn't announce it. The deal was
looking good," al-Hashimi said.
"If it was the UAE armed forces, it would be announced at
the Dubai Airshow, but it's not," he added.
Pressed on why the news conference was being hosted by the
armed forces if the deal did not concern them, he said, "We are
a committee of the Dubai airshow. That's the reason I'm sitting
here, that's the reason I'm announcing this and that's the
reason I'm thanking you for being here."
Abu Dhabi's negotiations to buy 60 fighter jets have dragged
on for years and have a history of producing surprise
announcements coinciding with the show, held every two years.
The theatrical end to an otherwise quiet event - subdued by
low oil prices and concerns over the cost of Middle East
conflicts - highlighted the stakes involved for France's
competitors as they try to dampen a surge in Rafale exports.
Military analyst Francis Tusa however said the $4-6 billion
value implied by al-Hashimi's remarks was too low to involve 60
of the planes, based on prices paid by Egypt and Qatar.
"If Rafale were in the bag they would have signed it on day
one; they never leave the big announcements until the end."
A fresh Rafale order would be a setback for the four-nation
Eurofighter programme and Lockheed Martin, which had
offered upgrades to existing F-16s.
Rafale export hopes rose as Britain's BAE Systems
said it was cutting Eurofighter production.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by William
Maclean and David Evans)