(Corrects to make clear order is for 3 aircraft with 3
additional options, not 6 aircraft)
DUBAI Nov 10 The United Arab Emirates' Ministry
of Defence on Tuesday said it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's
Finmeccanica SpA, to buy three AW609 tilt-rotor
aircraft for search and rescue operations.
Major General Abdullah al-Hashimi, the ministry's executive
director of strategic analysis, told reporters at the Dubai
Airshow that the aircraft would improve the capabilities of the
entire UAE armed forces.
The AgustaWestland AW609, formerly the Bell/Agusta BA609, is
a twin-engined tilt-rotor aircraft that can take off and land
like a helicopter, but flies like a plane.
AgustaWestland said in a statement that it expected three
aircraft to be delivered starting in 2019, with UAE's Joint
Aviation Command also taking options for three more aircraft.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)