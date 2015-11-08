(Adds details on capacity constraints)
By Nadia Saleem and Tim Hepher
DUBAI Nov 8 Dubai's Emirates airline put
renewed pressure on Airbus on Sunday to upgrade its A380
superjumbo, saying it was ready to place an order as soon as the
European planemaker went ahead with an improved version of the
world's largest airliner.
But the carrier's president, Tim Clark, said it could take
another six to 12 months to make a decision on purchasing dozens
of mid-sized jets while awaiting more in-service data on the
recently introduced A350-900, which it is weighing up against
Boeing's 787-10.
Clark told reporters at the Dubai Airshow that Emirates has
the option to convert the second half of its most recent order
for current-generation A380s, which will be powered by
Rolls-Royce, into the proposed A380neo, which could run
on engines similar to those used on the Rolls-powered A350.
"We would like them to get on with it," Clark said,
referring to the possible A380 upgrade, adding it did not
necessarily need to be stretched despite recent reports that the
double-decker could be enlarged to accommodate extra seats.
An A380neo could deliver 10-13 percent improved efficiency,
he added.
Emirates is displaying the only two-class A380 at the show,
showing off a seat capacity of 615. "We're sending a message
that this airplane has scope although others in the industry
don't share that view. It's up to the sales team to persuade
them (other airlines) because the economic are good," Clark
said.
Clark, president of the world's fourth-largest carrier of
international traffic, said the airline could have placed
another huge order for the Airbus 380 superjumbo if airport
capacity allowed.
"Yes we have issues of capacity... we're constantly
attending to try and maximise," Tim Clark said during a press
briefing at the Dubai airshow. "But for us to have ordered
another 100 A380s, believe me if we could at Dubai International
Airport, we would."
Emirates is currently operating from Dubai International
Airport (DXB) which is nearly running at full annual capacity of
70 million passengers. The airport was expected to launch a new
concourse this past summer with its capacity of 18 million
passengers that would allow Emirates' growth in the near-term.
This however, has seen some delays and officials now suggest it
will be operational in early 2016.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)