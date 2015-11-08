DUBAI Nov 8 Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates
plans to raise "a lot of" debt next year to help pay
off maturing debt of about $1 billion and finance aircraft
deliveries, its president Tim Clark said on Sunday.
"We have bonds coming up in spring of next year... All that
has to be paid down and then we may renew it, extend it, put out
another one, anything is possible," Clark told reporters during
the Dubai airshow.
The carrier has total outstanding debt of $1.82 billion, of
which $1.11 billion matures in 2016, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Emirates, the largest customer for the Airbus
superjumbo A380, will next year alone take delivery of another
21 of the massive jets as well as 16 Boeing 777-300ERs,
according to Clark.
These at list price have a combined value of $14.42 billion
although big airline customers tend to negotiate huge discounts
to catalogue prices. Emirates' total aircraft on order are close
to 267 and worth about $106 billion.
"We don't have issues with funding, fortunately. Contrary to
my friends in the U.S. who think the government pays for
everything," Clark said.
He was referring to three U.S rival airlines that have
lobbied this year to their government to renegotiate bilateral
air traffic rights with the Gulf airlines, who they allege
benefit from unfair government subsidies.
Emirates may also look for financing again by U.S.
Export-Import Bank, which is currently facing a barrage of
proposed amendments before the House Rules Committee.
EXIM's charter was allowed to lapse on June 30 as a result
of a campaign by Republicans who say it promotes "crony
capitalism" by helping large companies like Boeing Co and
General Electric Co.
"EXIM... is absolutely a great financial instrument. We'll
probably be looking at all sorts of things like that when we go
down this path of securing debt for aircraft," he added.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem)