DUBAI Nov 8 After three years of record
jetliner orders, planemakers are bracing for a slowdown in new
commitments at the Dubai Airshow which opens on Sunday under the
shadow of recently falling oil prices and conflicts in the
Middle East.
Barring traditional show surprises, delegates attending the
biennial Nov 8-12 event predicted a drop in major commercial
order announcements as Gulf airlines take stock after expansion.
The aerospace industry is putting a brave face on the
slowdown, saying the tally of more than 400 orders at the 2013
edition was never going to be repeatable. But analysts will be
scanning the announcements for any evidence that the dip is more
than a return to normality.
Aerospace investors are concerned that a glut of wide-body
jets rolling off production lines towards the end of this decade
could put pressure on aviation, just as doubts gather over the
pace of economic activity.
"A lot of airlines have bought aircraft to capture the same
growth," said Ben Moores, senior analyst at IHS Aerospace,
Defence & Security.
That does not mean the Nov 8-12 bazaar, where airliners and
arms buyers mingle at Dubai's newest aviation hub, will be
lacking in financial or military firepower.
Major General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, commander of the UAE
Air Force and Air Defence, said over $206 billion in orders were
booked at the 2013 Dubai air show, adding: "This year's air show
is on course to be even bigger and better."
Boeing said on Saturday it remained confident about
long-term jetliner demand, particularly in the Middle East which
is expected to need more than 3,000 jets in 20 years.
Etihad Airways may emerge as the buyer of 10 777X jets
listed anonymously on Boeing's website, Gulf sources said,
though an announcement may not happen at the show. Both
companies declined comment.
DEALS
The recent commercial order boom is expected to lead to
deals putting parts manufacturing back into the UAE and India at
the show. And in defence, at least four Gulf
nations are negotiating new fighter purchases.
UAE officials told the Dubai International Air Chiefs
conference it would extend spending on air power and other
items, despite the cost of fighting against insurgents in Yemen.
But executives see some Gulf countries pulling back on
military modernisation programmes, even though IHS's Moores
noted the region's biggest buyers were most able to weather
lower oil revenues.
Qatar is seen likely to slow plans to acquire Lockheed
Martin's THAAD missile defences, but others like Saudi
Arabia are accelerating their orders.
"We're anxious to see what happens to the weapons projects,"
said one executive.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Gareth Jones)