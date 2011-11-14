(Adds details, background)
By Sitaraman Shankar and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Nov 14 European banks lack of
access to dollar funding, which has hampered aircraft financing,
is a "short term" issue and planemaker Airbus is
closely monitoring the situation, its sales chief said on
Monday.
European lenders, especially French banks, which have been
major financiers for Mideast carriers' deals with Airbus and
Boeing, have become risk-averse because of the eurozone
debt crisis.
"We are watching it carefully," John Leahy said at a news
conference. "We have done some aircraft financing in euros. Some
European banks are having trouble accessing U.S. dollars ...
this is more of a short-term thing than anything else."
Leahy was speaking on the second day of the Dubai Air Show
which has so far been dominated by massive orders for rival
Boeing.
Dubai government-owned carrier Emirates placed an
$18 billion order for 50 Boeing 777s on Monday, the largest
commercial order by value in the U.S. planemaker's history.
Industry sources told Reuters Qatar Airways is expected to
place a $6.5-billion order for 50 fuel-saving A320neo jets and
five A380s from Airbus.
Leahy said the planemaker was talking to the Gulf Arab
state's flagship carrier, but gave no further details.
"We are still talking to (Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker)
about possible deals," he said.
Qatar Airways has orders worth over $40 billion for more
than 200 aircraft, including Boeing 787s, 777s, Airbus A350s,
A380s, A320 family of aircraft and Bombardier corporate jets.
Airbus said it sees demand for 1,920 aircraft in the Middle
East over the next two decades, worth $347 billion. The figures
were part of the planemaker's global market forecast issued in
September and are for 2011-2030 period.
Some of Airbus' biggest customers are in the Middle East --
including Emirates airline, the largest buyer of its A380
superjumbo -- and regional carriers appear keen to maintain
expansion plans despite slowing global economic growth.
(Writing by Amran Abocar)