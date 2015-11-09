DUBAI Nov 9 Mubadala, the Abu
Dhabi-based investment and development firm, and GE Aviation on
Monday said they had agreed to form a maintenance, repair and
operations joint venture, another step toward making Mubadala a
key GE supplier by 2020.
The agreement calls for the creation of a facility at the
Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, and an unspecified direct
investment by General Electric in the new venture.
GE will also set up a dedicated parts logistics center for
its GEnx engine to service the joint venture and regional GEnx
operators, the companies said in a joint statement released
during the Dubai Airshow.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Louise Heavens)