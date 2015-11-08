DUBAI Nov 8 Qatar Airways chief executive said on Sunday the airline would consider replacing some of its Airbus A380s with the upgraded A380neo if the newer plane performed better.

"If Airbus produces a (plane) which is head and shoulders above what they produce today - we would look at them for replacements," Akbar Al Baker said when asked about interest for the A380neo. The new aircraft would have to perform better, on range, capacity and fuel burn for it to be interesting, he said.

Rival Emirates, the largest A380 customer, has been pushing Airbus to upgrade their superjumbo jet for increased efficiency.

Al Baker also said Qatar Airways was not allowed to take part in Indian carrier IndiGo's initial public offering but it would still purchase shares "if the price is correct - I will not overpay." IndiGo raised $464 million from a public offering in late October.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem, Editing by William Maclean)