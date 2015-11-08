DUBAI Nov 8 Qatar Airways chief executive said
on Sunday the airline would consider replacing some of its
Airbus A380s with the upgraded A380neo if the newer
plane performed better.
"If Airbus produces a (plane) which is head and shoulders
above what they produce today - we would look at them for
replacements," Akbar Al Baker said when asked about interest for
the A380neo. The new aircraft would have to perform better, on
range, capacity and fuel burn for it to be interesting, he said.
Rival Emirates, the largest A380 customer, has been pushing
Airbus to upgrade their superjumbo jet for increased efficiency.
Al Baker also said Qatar Airways was not allowed to take
part in Indian carrier IndiGo's initial public offering but it
would still purchase shares "if the price is correct - I will
not overpay." IndiGo raised $464 million from a public offering
in late October.
