(Adds details on FIFA, new airport, adds CEO quotes)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI Nov 8 Qatar Airways' chief executive said
on Sunday the airline would consider replacing some of its
Airbus A380s with the upgraded A380neo if the newer
plane performed better.
"If Airbus produces a (plane) which is head and shoulders
above what they produce today we would look at them for
replacements," Akbar Al Baker said when asked about interest in
the A380neo.
The new aircraft would have to perform better on range,
capacity and fuel burn for it to be interesting, he said.
Rival carrier Emirates, the largest A380 customer, has been
pushing Airbus to upgrade its superjumbo jet for increased
efficiency.
Al Baker also said Qatar Airways was not allowed to take
part in Indian carrier IndiGo's initial public offering but it
may still purchase shares.
"If the price is correct. I will not overpay," he said.
IndiGo raised $464 million from a public offering in late
October.
FIFA
Al Baker said no extra aircraft order was planned to fly
people in and out of the country during the World Cup in Qatar
in 2022, when 1 million soccer fans are forecast to visit.
"We already have plans in place and we are already meeting
those (World Cup) plan requirements since two years ago," Al
Baker said, adding the carrier has "more than enough" planes
from recent aircraft order.
He also ruled out short-term leases for the event. "We don't
need to lease because we need to give other airlines the
opportunity to feed," he said.
In Qatar, the airline is looking to expand its operational
base from the new Hamad International Airport, where it shifted
its base last year. Designs are being developed and the first of
the construction tenders will begin soon, Al Baker said.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by William Maclean)