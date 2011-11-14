DUBAI Nov 14 The United Arab Emirates'
request for technical details on the Typhoon combat jet built by
European arms consortium Eurofighter has not shaken France's
confidence in securing a deal to sell the Gulf state more than
French 60 Rafale warplanes, the French air chief told Reuters on
Monday.
"Getting information on different systems is fine," General
Jean-Paul Palomeros said on Sunday on the sidelines of the Dubai
Air Show. "I know that the Emirates air force is very keen with
Rafale, that's for sure because they told me that they like the
aircraft, they know how operational it is."
The European arms consortium Eurofighter briefed UAE
officials last month on the Typhoon combat jet, in a surprise
overture likely to disappoint France as it tries to finalise a
sale of Dassault's Rafale at the Dubai Air Show this
week.
In 2010, the UAE was reported to have requested technical
details on Boeing F/A-18 war plane as well.
France is struggling to secure a foreign buyer for the
aircraft, which is more developed than fourth generation combat
aircraft but lags behind fifth generation multi-role fighters
such as Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II.
The United Arab Emirates has pressed for the aircraft's
engines to be upgraded with extra thrust and for better radar,
industry sources have said, but Palomeros said UAE officials are
satisfied with the plane.
"In terms of operational requirements, our friends in the
Emirates air force are very happy," Palomeros said.
He said the Rafale was the first aircraft to engage in NATO
operations in Libya that helped topple Muammar Gaddafi.
Experts following the deal said that it was possible that
the two countries are trapped in a bargaining loop.
French officials have made several positive statements about
the prospects of signing a deal, but UAE officials have remained
tight-lipped.
But the UAE's former air force chief, Major General Khaled
al-Buainnain, said he believed the current discussions were more
about the cost of the aircraft rather than technical details.
"There's no required enhancements," al-Buainnain said on
Saturday. "The UAE has always special requirements. I think the
enhancement issue is over, the issue is now financial and
contractual. This is a massive project that needs deliberate
study."
General Faouzi Abou Farhat, a former senior official of
Lebanon's air force, said the Rafale was more expensive than
similar warplanes available for sale such at the Typhoon and
F-16.
"The issue is they can't agree on a price," he said.
The UAE said in 2008 it was in negotiations with France to
buy at least 60 Rafale warplanes to replace its fleet of
Mirage-2000-9 warplanes, in a deal that could be worth 10
billion euros, according to experts.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush)