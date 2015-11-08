DUBAI Nov 8 Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft
Company, a maker of regional jets, plans to lift production more
than three-fold by 2020, banking on demand from at least five
Middle East customers, a senior executive said on Sunday.
Sukhoi is in talks with Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and
Oman for sales of its Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ 100), Evgeny
Andrachnikov, senior vice president, told Reuters at the Dubai
Airshow.
"By 2020, we will have critical mass of 200 aircraft
(produced annually). We are in serious talks with many clients
including in the Middle East with Egypt a big ticket game," he
said. Currently, Sukhoi's production capacity is 60 jets
annually.
He said Egypt Air is a potential client after Egyptian
president Sisi visited Moscow and held discussions, among other
things, about Sukhoi with his counterpart, Putin.
"There is clear indication of interest," he said. If the
order is firmed up, it would be Sukhoi's first in the Middle
East, he said, adding that Iran, a big market is also a
potential customer for a big order.
Sukhoi is aggressively pushing exports, in part, due to a
mandate from the government to sell 30 planes annually.
Domestic demand is incapable of consuming that, compelling
Sukhoi to look beyond Russia.
Sukhoi is targeting the Pacific Rim, Africa, Latin America
and Australia for sales of its jets, Andrachnikov said.
Sukhoi is also working on a 120-seater model as well as
business jets to cater for Middle East markets. Its business
jets operate currently only in Russia bit with three sold to
Thailand and one to Kazakhstan.
Production is in Russia, although plans are afoot to start
some parts production in India, a long time ally of Russia,
under India's offset programme.
"We are in advanced talks with Indian manufacturers for
industrial cooperation in India. It could happen in 2016," he
said, declining to name the companies.
SSJ 100 is a 100-seat new-generation plane designed and
manufactured by the company jointly with Alenia Aermacchi, a
Finmeccanica company.
Irish European regional airline CityJet last month signed a
deal with Sukhoi to purchase 15 SSJ-100 jets worth over $1
billion
