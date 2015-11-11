DUBAI Nov 11 Gulf airlines' once unstoppable
expansion is being tested by the peninsula's congested airspace
and airports, according to industry leaders.
Carriers such as Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and Dubai's
Emirates are having to keep a close eye on fleet
expansion plans because their hub airports of Jeddah and Dubai
are struggling to handle an influx of newly ordered jets.
"The capacity constraint curve has hit us a little bit
sooner (than expected)," Emirates president Tim Clark said at
the Dubai Airshow, adding his company would have ordered another
100 Airbus A380 superjumbos if there was room at Dubai
International Airport.
After record orders in previous years, Gulf carriers took a
pause in buying jets at this week's industry showcase, although
Airbus said the Middle East would continue to expand with 2,400
jets worth $590 billion to be delivered over the next 20 years.
Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Jeddah all have fast-growing
airlines that feed increasing traffic into airspace already
suffering congestion and delays.
Adding to the crunch is the wide use of airspace on the
Arabian side of the Gulf by the military for air strikes over
Iraq, Syria and Yemen - leaving narrow corridors for commercial
traffic.
Airlines have diverted to fly over Iran and Saudi Arabia
instead of Iraq, swathes of which are run by Islamic State.
BOTTLENECKS
Such moves add flight time and fuel costs as aircraft queue
up to enter corridors, but it also means a surge in overflight
fees for countries whose airspace is able to absorb the flow.
"It is manageable at the moment, but nobody would have
believed ... this amount of congestion," Clark said.
With military needs competing for space, more severe
bottlenecks could arise if the problem is not addressed, said
Thomas Pellegrin, director at PwC's management consultancy arm.
The UAE's civil aviation regulator last month said the
country would soon start restructuring its airspace. It expects
air traffic to double in 20 years, growth which it says it is
unable to handle with the current airspace structure.
NATS, a UK-based air traffic management service, says the
wider Middle East region could reap $16.3 billion in economic
benefit in 10 years from enhancing air traffic control systems.
Emirates' Clark said the region recognised it needed an
equivalent to Eurocontrol, which coordinates airspace in Europe
on behalf of 41 countries, though analysts say the system is
still far less efficient than European officials would like.
Problems in the Gulf vary by geography and perceived
security risk. Re-routing flights due to the war in Yemen has in
some cases added an hour and half of flying time, while the
diversion of other routes over Iran has added 7-8 minutes, Clark
said.
(Editing by Noah Browning, Tim Hepher, and Mark Potter)