DUBAI Nov 10 U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah
James on Tuesday said it was important to speed up reviews of
foreign arms sales requests, and she was open to the idea of
creating a White House-level position to oversee the review
process across the government.
James told reporters at the Dubai Airshow that she had heard
the concerns of U.S. companies, who argue that delays in
approvals of foreign arms sales may drive potential countries to
non-U.S. buyers. She vowed to redouble her efforts to streamline
and accelerate the process.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Nadia Saleem)