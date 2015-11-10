DUBAI Nov 10 U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah
James on Tuesday defended the process used to select Northrop
Grumman Corp to build the next-generation U.S. bomber,
saying it was "very deliberate" and included a number of
independent reviews.
James said the Air Force stood by its decision, but would
wait to see how the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled
on a formal protest filed against the decision by Boeing Co
and Northrop Grumman Corp. A ruling is due by
mid-December.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Miral Fahmy)