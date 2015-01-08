DUBAI/LONDON Jan 8 Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) has
completed its $1.8 billion seven-year loan, the first facility
which the company has raised to fund its general business
purposes in two decades, banking sources said on Thursday.
The transaction was signed at the very end of 2014, the
sources said, with two of them adding that around 15 local and
international lenders contributed to the deal in total.
Reuters reported in December the loan had been underwritten
by Citigroup, Emirates NBD and Societe Generale
, and a process of inviting other banks to join the
deal had begun.
The loan paid an interest rate of 145 basis points over the
London interbank offered rate (Libor), according to Thomson
Reuters LPC.
Dubal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Many Dubai companies have come to the loan market in recent
months to take advantage of low borrowing rates as the emirate's
economy has been growing again and cash-rich local banks have
been competing for deals.
Dubal has not raised a syndicated loan for general business
purposes since it completed a $250 million facility in 1995,
according to LPC data, although it has taken on debt for
specific projects since then.
It merged in 2013 with Abu Dhabi's Emirates Aluminium (Emal)
to create Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the world's
fifth-largest aluminium company with an enterprise value of
about $15 billion.
Prior to the tie-up, Dubal was owned equally by Emal and
Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the sovereign fund that
holds stakes in some of the emirate's top companies.
Dubal is still an entity within EGA, which is owned by Abu
Dhabi state fund Mubadala and ICD, so it can borrow money in its
own right.
